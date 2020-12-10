For more than 40 years, one team held the distinction of being the last Franklin County High School football team to win a region title.
Four members of that team, FCHS’ 1979 squad, attended the current team’s final practice before it takes on the defending Class 4A state champions, the undefeated Johnson Central Golden Eagles, in the state semifinals Friday night.
Coach Eddie James is asking supporters to line up on Main Street and Versailles Road cheer on the team at 1 p.m. Friday as the team bus departs for Paintsville.
However, those four members of the ‘79 team — Greg Dempsey, James Clay, Joe Sanderson and Tony Jones — got to give the team a more personal sendoff after practice.
“These are moments they’ll look back on for the rest of their lives,” said Dempsey, whose grandson, Zac Cox, is on the team. “They need relish the moment and leave it all out on the field."
Dempsey, who owns local Honduran restaurant Mami Monchitas, played safety on that ‘79 team.
Clay, who retired from the Frankfort Plant Board and now works at Frankfort High School, played wide receiver. He described the 1979 team as having a ground-and-pound-style offense, passing only one or two times a game.
Sanderson was a lineman for the squad.
“I was mean,” he said.
“I had some speed, you know,” Clay said.
“I wasn’t but about 150 pounds, but I was tough,” Dempsey said.
Jones said he played defensive end, as well as some wide receiver, despite his relatively small stature. His nickname: “Too Short” Jones.
The FCHS Class of 1980 made it to the state playoffs three years in a row, highlighted by the ‘79 regional title win over Central.
The historic run for that group ended in Owensboro, where an athletic Ownesboro group beat the Flyers 28-6.
A last-minute decision to delay the game due to muddy conditions may have cost the Flyers that one, according to Clay and others on that team.
“If we had played Friday, they wouldn’t have beat us,” Clay said.
The Flyers' hard-nosed, run-centric style at the time might have been better suited for the wet conditions.
“Their strength was speed, and ours was power,” Dempsey said.
The group said the team may have lost its focus by waiting a day to play and spending the night at a hotel in Owensboro.
They ended up getting beat thanks to big plays from the speedy Owensboro team — a couple of long returns and a deep pass in particular.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the fieldhouse that night,” Jones said.
The eventual Class 4A state champion was Henry Clay, which Dempsey said the Flyers had beaten in the regular season.
That team was the last Flyers squad that brought together students from all reaches of the county, as Western Hills High School started enrolling students the following year.
Jones said that other programs at the school — men’s and women’s basketball as well as tennis — dominated the state playoffs in a similar fashion during those final years before Western Hills was built.
All members of that team who attended the practice on Thursday said that they wished the best for this year’s promising Flyers squad in hopes that they might bring home a state championship.
“I hope they can go further than we did,” Sanderson said. “It would make our day if they beat our record.”
FCHS will take on Johnson Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a trip to state championship game on the line. The Golden Eagles have played in the state finals each of the past five seasons. They won the title in 2016 and finished runners-up in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Tickets for the game are $10 and are available between 10-11:30 a.m. Friday at FCHS. Only exact change in cash is accepted.
The game will also be livestreamed at https://www.team1prep.com/ky/?fbclid=IwAR1mBVuKS2sSTTcNBXjTUYpl4bcTroMRlXAu2gzGuhBJ-KZJDP_d2Uy72B0 It is a pay-per-view service and costs $9.95.
