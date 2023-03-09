031123.VaughtCol-Chloe Abbott_submitted.jpeg

Chloe Abbott was an All-American sprinter at Kentucky but was also a theater major with a minor in vocal performance. (UK Athletics photo)

Chloe Abbott was the 2019 NCAA runner-up in the 400-meter dash and a six-time first-team All-American at Purdue and Kentucky during her collegiate career. She’s now a professional athlete for On Running who is aiming to make the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.

But Abbott is also an actress, model and singer and she’s competing now on NBC-TV’s “The Voice” and is hoping for plenty of support from Big Blue Nation if she advances in the show. Her audition likely will air Monday.

