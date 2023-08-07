080723.Abby Smith Nedeljko_submitted.JPG

Abby Smith Nedeljko won the Capital Classic Thursday at the Frankfort Country Club. It's the third time she's won the tournament. (Photo submitted)

Abby Smith Nedeljko, of Frankfort, captured the 59th annual Capital Classic Invitational Thursday at the Frankfort Country Club.

This was the third time she’s won the tournament, one of the oldest women’s invitational golf tournaments in the state. She also won the Capital Classic in 2012 and 2014.

