040423.KSUBaseball_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's baseball team swept a doubleheader from LeMoyne-Owen over the weekend, scoring 45 runs in a doubleheader Saturday and winning 16-3 Monday. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

Kentucky State’s baseball team earned a series sweep, defeating the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians 16-3 in the final game of the three-game series Monday morning at the Western Hills field.

As a team, the Thorobreds had 15 hits and scored 16 runs while only giving up three runs and six hits to the Magicians.

