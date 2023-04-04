Kentucky State's baseball team swept a doubleheader from LeMoyne-Owen over the weekend, scoring 45 runs in a doubleheader Saturday and winning 16-3 Monday. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
Kentucky State’s baseball team earned a series sweep, defeating the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians 16-3 in the final game of the three-game series Monday morning at the Western Hills field.
As a team, the Thorobreds had 15 hits and scored 16 runs while only giving up three runs and six hits to the Magicians.
Kentucky State scored eight runs in the first three innings while holding LeMoyne-Owen to just three runs.
Kentucky State scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Joseph Esparza had a grand slam in the fifth inning as he led Kentucky State with five RBI while scoring two runs. Two more Thorobreds, Treyvon Fletcher and Collier Higgs, added a home run each during the contest.
Daniel Moore had a strong performance at the plate as he had three hits in his four at-bats that led to two runs scored.
The series started with a doubleheader Saturday where Kentucky State scored 45 runs in a sweep of LeMoyne-Owen.
Game 1
Kentucky State tallied 18 hits, including five home runs, as the Thorobreds defeated the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians 20-1 in the first game of the doubleheader.
It was a day of firsts as Tre Brown had his first collegiate home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Preston Jones earned his first strikeout of the season at the top of the seventh.
The Thorobreds began their scoring early, led by a double from Esparza that brought home Moore and Tre Brown. Esparza scored the final run of the inning on a groundout by Jace Wilson to give the Thorobreds a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.
A high-scoring second inning was highlighted by back to-back-to-back home runs from Collier Higgs, Jace Wilson and Kevin Brown. Along with the three home runs, the Thorobreds’ Moore and Esparza added two hits that scored eight runs in the inning.
LeMoyne-Owen scored its only run of the day at the top of the third inning. The Thorobreds followed by scoring seven runs, led by hits from Higgs, Moore, John Hidgon, and Antonio Chambers. At the end of the third inning, the Thorobreds led the Magicians 18-1.
Kevin Brown homered down the left field line to extend the Kentucky State lead by one at the end of the fourth inning.
The final run of the day came on a home run into left field by Tre Brown that led to a 20-1 victory.
Eric Turner earned the win (3-2), pitching for six innings, tallying six strikeouts and allowing just four hits and one run.
Game 2
A 10-run sixth inning, alongside 14 hits during the contest, led to a 25-2 Kentucky State victory.
In the first inning, Kentucky State scored six runs with four hits from Higgs, Wilson, Cedric Poelinitz and Fletcher.
Esparza singled into left field to add one run and extend the Thorobreds’ lead to 7-0 after the second inning.
A pair of unearned runs by the Thorobreds in the fourth inning extended the Kentucky State lead by two.
Higgs singled through the right side to send Tre Brown home, and Moore scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning.
The Magicians scored two runs at the top of the sixth inning, and the Thorobreds responded, scoring 10 runs, including a grand slam by Kevin Brown. A double by Esparza drove in two Thorobreds and secured a 25-2 victory.
Up Next
The Thorobreds will head to Cedarville, Ohio as they take on the Cedarville Yellow Jackets on Tuesday at Yellow Jacket Field. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
