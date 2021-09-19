FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys soccer team is back in the All “A” Classic state tournament for the first time in 19 years, thanks to a 4-0 win at Somerset Saturday in the 11/12 All “A” sectional match.

Frankfort (13-2-1), winner of the 11th Region, had little trouble getting past 12th Region champion Somerset.

Ethan Vermillion scored twice for the Panthers, and Preston Barber and William Coblin each scored once. Coblin and Tyron Reynolds both had an assist, and Dawson Pearl had the shutout in goal.

The All “A” Classic state tournament is being played at Sower Soccer Complex Saturday and Sunday. Frankfort plays Owensboro Catholic in the first round Saturday at 1 p.m. A win would put FHS in the semifinals Saturday at 8 p.m. against the winner of the Bishop Brossart-Prestonsburg match.

The championship match will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription