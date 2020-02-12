In just her first year of wrestling, Zoe Long became the first student-athlete from Frankfort to medal at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament presented by the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association.
Wrestling for Franklin County, Long finished sixth in the 182-pound weight class earlier this month in the second annual girls state tournament at Tates Creek High School.
Long, an eighth-grader at Elkhorn Middle School, is the daughter of Laura Sharfe.
SJ: What other sports do you participate in, and which is your favorite?
Long: I’ve done archery and softball, but I have to say wrestling is my all-time favorite.
SJ: What do you like about wrestling?
Long: It’s really fun, it’s difficult, it’s really challenging. It takes a lot of work to get there. You have to do the work and push yourself, but once you do, it helps with a lot of different things, not just wrestling. Like if you were ever kidnapped, there are moves you could do that would actually help you defend yourself. It just helps you a lot.
SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?
Long: This may sound strange, but when I get in fights with my teammates and we yell at each other and stuff. Sometimes we have wrestle-offs.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Long: I’d have to say my boyfriend, Memphis Martin, and his dad, and some of my teammates.
SJ: How long do you think you’ll wrestle?
Long: I can see myself wrestling for a few more years. I could probably wrestle until my senior year, but that would be a challenge. I know I can do it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.