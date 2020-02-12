In just her first year of wrestling, Zoe Long became the first student-athlete from Frankfort to medal at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament presented by the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association.

Wrestling for Franklin County, Long finished sixth in the 182-pound weight class earlier this month in the second annual girls state tournament at Tates Creek High School.

Long, an eighth-grader at Elkhorn Middle School, is the daughter of Laura Sharfe.

SJ: What other sports do you participate in, and which is your favorite?

Long: I’ve done archery and softball, but I have to say wrestling is my all-time favorite.

SJ: What do you like about wrestling?

Long: It’s really fun, it’s difficult, it’s really challenging. It takes a lot of work to get there. You have to do the work and push yourself, but once you do, it helps with a lot of different things, not just wrestling. Like if you were ever kidnapped, there are moves you could do that would actually help you defend yourself. It just helps you a lot.

SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?

Long: This may sound strange, but when I get in fights with my teammates and we yell at each other and stuff. Sometimes we have wrestle-offs.

SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?

Long: I’d have to say my boyfriend, Memphis Martin, and his dad, and some of my teammates.

SJ: How long do you think you’ll wrestle?

Long: I can see myself wrestling for a few more years. I could probably wrestle until my senior year, but that would be a challenge. I know I can do it.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription