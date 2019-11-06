Frankfort running back Azeno Williams has piled up 914 yards this season to lead the Panthers.
He gained nearly 30% of those yards last week, rushing for 275 yards on 16 carries and scoring four touchdowns in FHS’ 49-13 win over Owen County.
For that performance, Williams has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
He is also the team’s leading scorer with 74 points on 12 touchdowns and one safety.
Williams, a sophomore, is a transfer from Franklin County in his first year at FHS. He is the son of Gwen and Almario Williams.
SJ: What other sports do you play?
Williams: I don’t play any other sports, but I’m thinking about running track this year.
SJ: What do you like about football?
Williams: I love the sport, and I like the relationships you build with teammates.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Williams: Probably the first time I ever stepped on the field. It was in middle school when I was playing at Elkhorn. I ran down the field fast, and I missed the tackle. I hadn’t played before, and it was just that first time on the field.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Williams: My dad and my brother (Renzo). They boost my confidence all the time. I’m not a very confident person, and coach LB (Larry Bush) boosts my confidence all the time.
SJ: Has there been anything that’s happened during your time at Frankfort High that you weren’t expecting?
Williams: I can’t really explain it, but being a small team, I think we have closer bonds with each other. I didn’t expect that, the bonds I’ve made here.