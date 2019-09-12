No one expected Kentucky State’s football team to win its season opener last Saturday at Robert Morris.
The Thorobreds were on a 12-game losing streak extending to the end of the 2017 season. Robert Morris, located in suburban Pittsburgh, had opened its season a week earlier.
Throw in that the Colonials are an NCAA Div. I team playing in the Football Championship Subdivision, and there was no reason to pick the Thorobreds to win on the road.
They hadn’t beaten a Div. I team since 2002.
But win is exactly what KSU did, pulling off the 13-7 upset.
Now it’s time to see how the Thorobreds build on that success.
“That was an awesome job by the kids,” KSU coach Charlie Jackson said. “We played so many freshmen it wasn’t even funny.
“On offense, defense, special teams, we had a solid effort across the board.”
Kentucky State plays its home opener Saturday at Alumni Stadium against Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Tuskegee.
Kickoff is 4 p.m., and the game is Frankfort Day. Anyone living in Franklin or a surrounding county (Anderson, Henry, Owen, Shelby, Scott or Woodford) with a valid ID will be admitted free.
Jackson gave the team Sunday off after the big win, but the players were back at work Monday.
“One thing I brought from the NFL, from Pete Carroll (Seattle head coach) and Dan Quinn (Atlanta head coach), is 'Tell the Truth Monday,' ” he said. “Tell the Truth Monday, as a coach and as a player, can be brutal. It’s all about talking about what went wrong and what we need to improve on.”
KSU had 284 yards of total offense compared to 217 yards for Robert Morris. Of KSU's yards, 214 came on the ground.
Brett Sylve led Thorobreds with 87 yards rushing, and he caught a 4-yard pass for a touchdown. Kentucky State’s other touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Israel Fields.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Anthony Geter was named the SIAC Offensive Player of the Week. In 51 carries, the Thorobreds lost yardage on just one attempt, and quarterback Jaylen Myers wasn’t sacked.
“People talk about team all the time,” Jackson said, “but I’m interested in the ‘me’ in that equation, each individual taking responsibility for his job.
“Each individual has to know and do what they’re supposed to do, has to know and be where they're supposed to be, and do it with every drop of effort they have in their body. If they do that, we have a chance.
“We have no chance if we’re not doing those things.”
Tuskegee opened its season last week with a 38-31 loss at Alabama State.
“Whatever stadium we play in, whoever is in the stands, what song the band plays, has nothing to do with the next play,” Jackson said. “If we focus on the very next play, we have a shot.”