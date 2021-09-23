FHS logo

The All “A” Classic state soccer tournament is being played Saturday and Sunday at Sower Soccer Complex in Capitol View Park.

Eight boys teams and eight girls teams are competing in the tournament.

Frankfort’s boys team plays Owensboro Catholic in the first round Saturday at 1 p.m. Other first-round matches are Bishop Brossart vs. Prestonsburg at 1 p.m. and Bethlehem vs. Jackson City and Murray vs. Kentucky Country Day at 3 p.m.

The semifinals will be Saturday at 8 p.m. The Frankfort-Owensboro Catholic winner will play the winner of the Bishop Brossart-Prestonsburg.

The championship match will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The girls’ first-round matches will be Saturday with Prestonsburg vs. Walton-Verona and Middlesboro vs. Lexington Christian at 9 a.m., and Bethlehem vs. Bishop Brossart and Owensboro Catholic vs. Murray at 11 a.m.

The semifinals will be at 6 p.m. with the girls championship match set for 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription