Although Allen could have made a move after his first two seasons with the Wildcats, the former Pendleton County High School standout and Kentucky Mr. Basketball is focused on climbing the proverbial ladder.
“I pride myself in being a hard worker, so I looked at it like what do I have to add to my regimen to get better,” he said. “I’m not a quitter by any means so in coming back for this season it’s just been about improving my game to be a big contributor on this team.”
Allen scored a season-high 23 points twice las season, giving him more confidence going into his third season with the Wildcats. He played in four of the team’s first six games before breaking out with a 23-point performance in a win on the road at Mississippi State. He also scored 23 in a loss to the Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference Tournament as Kentucky ended with a 9-16 record.
“I think the big thing with me was I was just playing my game,” Allen said. “A lot of things could distract certain people in that position, but me, I just kept my head down and kept working.”
Allen now says his confidence is higher, and he has been working on becoming a consistent player next season.
“At the end of the day it comes down to confidence,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t say I was lacking confidence, but I think it’s something I’ve worked on all summer and I’m going to be more than great in my eyes this coming season in all aspects of my game.”
Allen has enjoyed getting to know his future teammates during the past two weeks as the Wildcats have circled the state making appearances in a satellite camp. Unlike last season, the camps have given Allen and his teammates time to bond on and off the court.
“We’re already having a lot of fun together,” he said. “We’ve been able to scrimmage a little bit and some of the guys have spent time playing video games, pool and ping pong games with each other. There’s just a whole different feel compared to the way things were last year.”
Allen also likes the makeup of the current squad and added “there’s going to be a lot of nice pieces on this team.”
“A lot of guys have already gotten better and we’ve added some guys who can really shoot the ball and do other things,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard to improve some parts of my game like ball handling but the main thing is just confidence."
More than ever, Allen is determined to finish out the remainder if his career on a high note.
"I'm looking forward to showing my whole game next season," he said. "I’m determined to be great here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.