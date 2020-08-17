Frankfort hasn’t fielded an American Legion baseball team since 1986.
That changes next summer.
Tryouts are being held this month for a Frankfort American Legion team that will compete next year.
Deron McDonald, who is working with the team, had a call from a parent asking about bringing American Legion baseball back to Frankfort.
“I called David (Cammack) since he’s retired, and he was all over it,” McDonald said.
“I tried getting this going the last couple of years,” said Cammack, who will be the team’s head coach, “but until this year we didn’t have much response.”
The team has already been sanctioned by the local American Legion post and will join next year, bringing the number of American Legion teams in the state to nine.
The closest American Legion teams are in Shelbyville and Oldham County. The others are in Ashland, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Lyon County and Mayfield.
In addition to Frankfort, Madisonville will be joining next year.
The American Legion team is open to players ages 16-19, and players can’t turn 20 before May 1.
After the local American Legion team folded at the end of the 1986 season, Frankfort fielded some senior teams in other leagues, including a team sponsored by car dealership Jeff Sachs, but the trend in recent years has been travel teams.
McDonald and Cammack said the cost to play on some travel teams is $2,000. The fee for players on next year’s American Legion team is $300.
The team is looking to draw players from Franklin and surrounding counties, including Woodford, Scott, Owen and Anderson.
“I coached at Bondurant for three years so I know kids on the west side,” McDonald said. “I teach at Franklin County and my son goes there, so I know kids on the east side. And we have Chris Stevens, an assistant at Anderson County.”
The local high school programs have helped spread the word, and the team held its first tryout Saturday at Charlie Figg Field at Capitol View Park.
“I was really encouraged to see how the players have done today,” McDonald said after the tryout.
“Especially for not playing in a year,” Cammack added.
“We’d like to build this and get stronger and stronger,” McDonald said. “Right now it’s one team for kids who are 16 to 19 years old, but we’d like to have a 16-17 team in the future, and an 18-19 team. That’s basically a feeder program for college, and that’s our goal, to get them in college.”
Because most of the other American Legion teams in the state are at least a two-hour drive from Frankfort, the team is looking to play during the week against teams in the region with the same age range and compete against other American Legion teams on the weekend.
The next tryout will be Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Charlie Figg Field.
For more information, contact Cammack at 502-545-7033.
Cammack and McDonald just started working on getting the program going about three weeks ago, and they’ve been helped by the Frankfort Parks and Recreation Department, which has provided the field for tryouts.
“We had an informational meeting for parents the other day, and I was disappointed in the turnout,” Cammack said. “But after today, we had 13 kids here and we know some others had other commitments, I’m really pleased with the turnout. Hopefully we’ll get the word out. I’m excited about it.”
