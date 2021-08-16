The Frankfort American Legion baseball team will have tryouts Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at Charlie Figg Field in Capital View Park.

The age range for the team is 16-18.

For more information, contact David Cammack at 502-545-7033.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription