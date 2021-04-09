When the season ended for Franklin County’s girls basketball team Friday in the quarterfinals of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena, the fact there was a season at all was uppermost on the mind of FCHS coach Joey Thacker.
“I’m going to be a little bit long-winded with this for a second, but I just want to thank the KHSAA for being the best advocate these kids have had during all this stuff that’s gone on the last year,” Thacker said, referring to COVID-19.
“There’s no question that they’ve stood up for the student more than anybody else in this state, and I don’t care who hears that, and I don’t care who sees that, but it’s facts.
“My mother was sent home yesterday on hospice care, and one of the last things she’s going to remember is my daughter (Gracie) got to play in the state tournament. That’s because of the KHSAA and what they did for these kids.”
The Lady Flyers came into Friday’s game against Anderson County on a nine-game winning streak, but the Lady Bearcats took control in the second quarter and went on to post a 53-35 victory.
Anderson County (28-2) will play Sacred Heart in the semifinals Saturday at 11 a.m.
“I thought the second quarter clearly was where we were able to put our will down on that game,” Anderson coach Clay Birdwhistell said. “I thought defensively, the first half especially, we did a lot of really good things, and we’re just going to get ready for tomorrow.”
Franklin County’s only lead came on a free throw by Patience Laster just over a minute into the game. Laster hit a jumper at the buzzer ending the first quarter to cut Anderson’s lead to two at 11-9, but the Lady Bearcats held FCHS scoreless in the second quarter and led 30-9 at halftime.
Anderson hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, three by Paige Serafini.
“We just dug ourselves a hole in the second quarter,” Thacker said. “You’ve got to make shots. We missed enough free throws and layups early to kind of get a lead in the first quarter, and we didn’t make them fall, and then it snowballed.
“Paige did a good job off the bench for them, and we never ran her off the line. I think she hit three or four on us that really broke our back. You know when they bank one in things are going downhill for you.”
For Thacker, what went wrong for his team was its shooting.
“We couldn’t make any shots,” he said about the second quarter. “I think we went five straight possessions and took 3s, and we’re not a great 3-point shooting team. I think we made two all day.
“We started grasping for straws a little bit when we couldn’t make mid-range shots.
“We got it in the lane some and couldn’t finish early in the game and it killed us. What went right for them was the 3-point line.”
Anderson led 46-22 after three quarters, and FCHS had a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull within 15 points, 50-35, with 1:37 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Lainey Johnson with 5 seconds left made the final margin 18 points.
Anderson shot 44.7% from the field and was 10-for-19 on 3-pointers for 52.6%. Serafini led Anderson with 14 points, 12 scored on four 3-pointers.
“My teammates did a great job of finding me on open looks so I could just knock down the shots,” Serafini said.
Franklin County (18-6) shot 26% for the game. The Lady Flyers outrebounded Anderson 31-26 with Jhaven Meade grabbing 10 boards. Laster was FCHS’ leading scorer with 14 points, and Shauvi Kennedy, who hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter, finished with 10 points.
“The thing with Franklin, you’ve got to keep them in front of you,” Birdwhistell said about his team’s defense. “They’re so, so, so athletic, and they’re really, really big on the back end. They did some really good things, lobbing over top of us, and they’re a handful.
“They’re here a lot of times, about every time you look up, for a reason, and we knew we’d have to play a really good game to compete with them.”
This was Franklin County’s fifth trip to the state tournament in the past seven years.
Brooklynn Miles, who has signed with Tennessee, was named to the all-tournament team. She finished with four points, three assists and three rebounds Friday.
After the game, Miles was asked what she’ll remember about this season.
“My teammates and my coaches,” she said. “I’m really proud of my team, and I love my coaches to death.”
Miles and Alijah Starks are the only seniors on Franklin County’s team.
“We had a 33-day (COVID) layoff I think between games, and we just kind of got it together at the right time,” Thacker said about the season. “We had to rely on our defense more than our offense. You’ve got to make shots to get into your pressure, and all those Dr. Naismiths sitting behind me tonight, I hope they realize that.”
Dr. James Naismith invented basketball.
“At the same time, it’s a deal where these kids have had to deal with a lot of stuff they shouldn’t have to deal with,” Thacker said, “and I’m just proud of them for sticking with it.”
ANDERSON CO. (53) — Jacie Chesser 6, Sophie Smith 8, Rachel Satterly 8, Amiya Jenkins 6, Tiffani Riley 8, Paige Serafini 14, Lainey Johnson 3.
FRANKLIN CO. (35) — Shauvi Kennedy 10, Brooklynn Miles 4, Patience Laster 14, Jhaven Meade 7.
