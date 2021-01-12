When the Franklin County and Anderson County girls basketball teams met in March in the state tournament, Anderson pulled out a 40-37 win in the final minute.
When the two teams squared off Tuesday at FCHS, the Lady Bearcats wasted no time taking control on their way to a 64-32 win over Franklin County.
“I just wonder how good we are from a basketball perspective,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “I’m not talking about how good we are from an athletic perspective, or how quick we are, but from a basketball perspective, are they conscious of the fact that great teams have basketball savvy?”
FCHS came into the game ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest Associated Press poll, and Anderson was ranked second.
Franklin County kept the deficit in single figures for most of the first quarter, but a 3-pointer by Amiya Jenkins with 25 seconds left gave Anderson a 22-12 lead at the end of the period.
The Lady Bearcats held FCHS to three points in the second quarter to lead 37-15 at halftime, and they stayed in control the rest of the game.
“I was extremely pleased with our defense tonight,” Anderson coach Clay Birdwhistell said. “We just got after people.”
Anderson shot 47% from the field compared to 27% by the Lady Flyers.
Jenkins scored a game-high 24 points for Anderson, and teammate Jacie Chesser finished with 14.
Patience Laster was FCHS’ top scorer with 11 points.
“I’m not of the belief that you can win in March and look like a pickup game at Capitol View Park,” Thacker said. “Make no mistake, Anderson County should have been the preseason No. 1. They have six kids who could play for anybody, and all their kids are multi-faceted.”
FCHS (3-1) plays its first district game Friday at Great Crossing. The game is the second in a doubleheader with the boys team.
ANDERSON CO. (64) — Jacie Chesser 14, Sophie Smith 5, Jenna Satterly 3, Rachel Satterly 6, Paige Serafini 3, Amiya Jenkins 24, Tiffani Riley 4, Lainey Johnson 2, Payton Baum 3.
FRANKLIN CO. (32) — Shauvi Kennedy 2, Nevaeh Carter 8, Brooklynn Miles 6, Jazmin Chambers 5, Patience Laster 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.