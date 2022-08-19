It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer, after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70.

Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, an honor many considered long overdue for him. He helped UK go 63-21 from 1970-73 and finished his career with 1,320 points and 783 rebounds.

082022.Vaught Col-Jim Andrews_submitted.jpg

Fifty years ago Jim Andrews was the last Kentucky player to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for two straight seasons. (UK Athletics photo)

