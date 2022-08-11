Western Hills’ Anna Lodmell and Taylor Doss each scored three goals for a hat trick as the Lady Wolverines soccer team defeated Owen County 6-1 Wednesday at WHHS.

Western Hills logo

Western Hills, now 1-1, plays its next game Monday at 8 p.m. against Shelby County in the Rotary Capital City Classic at the Sower Soccer Complex in Capitol View Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription