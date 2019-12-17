In the last week or so, I’ve had a couple of questions on my mind that needed to be answered.
One of the questions popped up Friday, when I walked into Western Hills’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium and saw Frankfort High head boys basketball coach Chris O’Bryan wearing a tuxedo.
Why? I’ve seen coaches dress up for big games, but never in a tuxedo.
“Obviously it was in honor of Jacqueline and the inauguration,” O’Bryan said when asked about his attire. “Plus it was our first district game, and I wanted to look good.”
O’Bryan is married to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who was sworn into office three days before the FHS-WHHS basketball game.
“Even the referees in the huddle said, ‘This is in honor of the inauguration, right?’” O’Bryan said, “and I said ‘yep.’
“I wish we had played a little better, but it is what it is.”
The Panthers lost the game 54-41 and were 4-3 going into Tuesday night’s game at Nicholas County.
The FHS boys and girls basketball teams leave today for a tournament at Fleming Island, Florida, where they’ll play games Thursday through Saturday and return to Frankfort Sunday.
After Christmas, the Panthers will close out the calendar year at the Nelson County Classic Dec. 26-28.
It’s been a busy year, highlighted by Coleman’s election.
“Considering she’s eight months pregnant, with all the work and all her energy, she’s been amazing,” O’Bryan said. “Dealing with everything, the campaign and stuff, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
• One day last week, driving around town and scanning the radio, in the midst of a zillion Christmas carols, I came across the song “Caribbean Queen” by Billy Ocean, and the first thought to cross my mind was, why was this Jake Hanna’s walk-up music?
Walk-up music is selected by baseball and softball players to be played when they come to the plate.
To me, walk-up music in town seems to be a lot of rap, some country, and a little bit of what I would call metal.
But “Caribbean Queen,” a song that came out in 1984? Why?
“I love the '80s,” said Hanna, a senior at Western Hills. “It’s one of those things where I’d listen to '80s music with my dad (Cary Hanna) in my Rockers (a traveling baseball team) days when we were traveling to ballgames.
“I was 14 years old, and he’d play Billy Ocean. He’s one of his favorite artists. I knew an artist named Frank Ocean and I asked if they were related. Dad said no, and I said that would have been cool because they’re pretty good singers.”
But it was Billy Ocean’s “Caribbean Queen” that caught Hanna’s attention.
“When I walk to the plate, I think of my dad and what he’s done for me, the sacrifices he’s made for me,” Hanna said. “It gives me good confidence.”
“Caribbean Queen” isn’t Hanna’s first throwback walk-up tune.
“My dad put me on to Frank Sinatra,” he said, “and ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ was my freshman walk-up song.”
Hanna used a rap song for his walk-up music as a sophomore.
“I said I was going to switch it up for one year and then go back to the throwbacks,” he said.
He’s not sure what his song will be this spring.
“I haven’t decided that,” Hanna said. “My dad asked me that the other day. I have a few options, but it’s hard to narrow it down. I have until spring to make that decision. I’d say it’ll be from the '80s, or maybe the '70s if I get back there.”