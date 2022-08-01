090319_JuniperHillPool_hb-5.jpg

Carson Lubbers, 6, scales the climbing wall at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

With classes resuming in both Frankfort Independent and Franklin County Schools in the coming days, Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center has announced its end of the season schedule.

The aquatic center will be open normal hours, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription