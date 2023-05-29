Cooler than average temperatures, clouds and breezy conditions didn’t stop more than 400 guests from enjoying opening day at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center over the weekend.

Approximately 600,000 gallons of water fills the recreation and lap swimming pool, which features a climbing wall and diving board. The center also has a zero-depth entry pool with a play structure as well as a splash pad for small children. In addition to a lazy river, there are large water slides and kids water slides.

Juniper Hill Aquatic Center

Swimmers spent Memorial Day afternoon at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center as the facility marked opening weekend. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

