In a challenging college basketball season, the Northwest Florida State College’s women’s team reached the ultimate goal.
The Raiders won the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I national championship.
Tara Arnold, a 2009 graduate of Western Hills, is an assistant coach with the team.
“We had an idea before the season that we could be good,” said Arnold, who’s in her second year with the program.
“We had depth from top to bottom, and we had high expectations. We were ranked No. 1 in the country and dropped to No. 4.”
The Raiders stayed in the top five, and they won the NJCAA championship with a 67-60 victory over Trinity Valley Community College in the title game on April 24.
It was the first national championship in the program's history.
“It was a good game,” Arnold said of the championship. “The girls always knew how to find a way to win.
“We had close games, but they were resilient and refused to lose. We only lost two games because they refused to lose.”
Northwest Florida finished the year with a 24-2 record. The Raiders had just one game affected by COVID, and it was postponed because their opponent had an issue with the virus. They also had to cut some games from their schedule because the start of the season was pushed back to January.
After graduating from Western Hills, Arnold walked on the women’s basketball team at Western Kentucky. She transferred from WKU to Morehead and finished her career at Lindsey Wilson.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Lindsey Wilson and a master’s degree in sports management from WKU.
Arnold served as director of operations for the Morehead women’s program for two years and spent one year as an assistant coach at Wabash Valley Junior College in Illinois before going to Northwest Florida State, which is in Niceville.
“This is a good spot,” Arnold said. “It’s next to Destin. It’s a good program, good people.”
Arnold has a variety of duties with the team.
“I’m in charge of the wings and forward groups,” she said. “I help with defense; I’m all about defense.”
Arnold also scouts opponents, helps with recruiting and academics and is the team’s strength coach.
It’s a busy schedule, but it’s job she finds rewarding.
“It’s the relationships with the players,” Arnold said about what she likes about the job. “Just helping them fulfill their dreams on the court and off, watching them achieve and become better people.
“I like seeing them succeed and do well. When there’s something you’ve gone over several times in practice and you see them do it right in a game, that’s the best for me.”
Arnold, the daughter of Terry and Junie Arnold of Frankfort, plans to stay in coaching.
“Right now my first goal is to go to NCAA DI as an assistant and then possibly a head coaching job somewhere,” she said. “Will it work out in that order? Who knows?”
