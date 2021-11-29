112921.WSoc-Kennadie Pritchett_submitted.png

Kennadie Pritchett, a graduate of Frankfort High, is a sophomore on the Asbury University women's soccer team. Asbury is playing in the National Christian College Athletic Association D1 national championship this week. (Photo submitted)

Asbury University’s women’s soccer team began play in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) DI national championship Monday in Kissimmee, Florida.

Asbury lost to top-seeded Grace College (Indiana) 4-0 Monday.

Kennadie Pritchett, a graduate of Frankfort High, is a sophomore on the Asbury University women's soccer team.

The nine teams in the national championship are divided into three pools. Asbury plays its second pool game Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Central Christian College (Kansas).

The semifinals will be played Friday with the teams that advance being reseeded.

The championship is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Asbury advanced to the national championship by defeating Oakland City (Indiana) 4-3 in the NCCAA Mideast Regional final.

