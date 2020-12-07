After scoring on a 14-yard scamper up the middle shortly before halftime of Franklin County’s 48-14 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Class 4A Region 2 championship game, Flyers’ running back Kaden Moorman tossed the ball to a referee and briefly counted off the number of touchdowns he was responsible for 1-2-3 before celebrating with teammates.
The sophomore, who has been playing football since he was 4 years old, amassed 171 all-purpose yards against the Patriots, including 12 rushes for 88 yards and two receptions for 83 yards.
In the first quarter, Moorman got FCHS on the board first, scoring on a 1-yard run with 8:31 remaining.
He picked up where he left off in the next quarter, catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Nick Broyles followed by the 14-yard TD run.
For his performance, Moorman is being honored as Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
The Flyers (8-1) will travel to undefeated Johnson Central, the 4A defending champs, to play in the state semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Paintsville. The winner will take on the winner of the Boyle County-Hopkinsville game for the Class 4A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Moorman is the son of Whitney Washington and Toma Washington.
State Journal: What is the best part about being a member of this team?
Moorman: I just love the culture, the excitement and the brotherhood.
SJ: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the season?
Moorman: It affected us tremendously. It took away a lot of camps, so we didn’t get much exposure. We had to stop playing for two weeks.
SJ: Did the rescheduling of the game to Saturday impact the team’s attitude?
Moorman: We just want to get this ring.
SJ: What is the team’s mindset going into the Johnson Central game?
Moorman: We want to be more physical and excel on all levels at all positions.
SJ: Last week you scored two touchdowns running the ball and one TD receiving. Which do you prefer, a long run or a deep pass?
Moorman: A long run.
SJ: Do you play other sports?
Moorman: I play basketball.
