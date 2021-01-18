Frankfort’s girls basketball team has gotten off to a fast start, posting a 4-2 record and reaching the championship game of the 11th Region All “A” Classic.
In FHS’ six games, junior Jamya Chenault has had a double-double five times, including all three games last week.
For her performance, Chenault has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Chenault scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Saturday in the 11th Region All “A” final, which Berea won 58-45.
Chenault’s best rebounding game this year was in the regional semifinal against Model. She finished that game, a 55-47 win for the Lady Panthers, with 17 rebounds.
Chenault, a junior, is the daughter of Tomma Chenault and James Groves.
SJ: What has been your focus this season?
Chenault: There are two things. To produce enough to help my team win, and to have the ability to go and get rebounds.
SJ: What do you think are the team’s pluses this year?
Chenault: This team has a lot of positives, but one is we fight battles in games to win. Even if things aren’t going well, we’re going to fight until the end. We don’t give up.
SJ: What do you see are your role on the team?
Chenault: It’s to keep people’s heads in the game. Even if things aren’t going great, I want to help them keep going. It’s to motivate them.
SJ: What goals does the team have this season?
Chenault: Our goal is to stay focused the whole season, and it’s to push each other to be better, not just as players but as individuals.
SJ: You wear a facemask while playing. Is it difficult?
Chenault: No. When I get tired it’s not because I’m out of breath, it’s because my legs hurt. The last couple of games I’ve run so much I can’t feel them anymore.
