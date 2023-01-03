New Athlete of the Week logo

Frankfort senior Caleb Hack scored 88 points for the Panthers in the Henry County Invitational last week, pouring in 31, 23 and 34 points as the FHS boys basketball team went 1-2.

That followed a 44-point performance against Lafayette on Dec. 22 when Hack hit the game winner in overtime.

010423.AthleteWeek-Hack_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's Caleb Hack has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete o the Week. (Jason Gilbert photo)

