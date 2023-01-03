Frankfort senior Caleb Hack scored 88 points for the Panthers in the Henry County Invitational last week, pouring in 31, 23 and 34 points as the FHS boys basketball team went 1-2.
That followed a 44-point performance against Lafayette on Dec. 22 when Hack hit the game winner in overtime.
For his performance, Hack has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Hack is currently 11th in the state in scoring, averaging 28.2 points per game. He’s hitting 54% from the field, including 51% from 3-point range, and shooting 79.5% from the foul line.
Frankfort (7-4) plays at home tonight against Sayre. Hack played his first season of football at FHS this fall and was named to the all-district team for Class 1A, District 3 at wide receiver by the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association.
Hack is the son of Brittany Campbell and Jacob Hack.
State Journal: What have you liked best about your team’s play so far this season?
Hack: I like how we have been unselfish and have made the extra pass on offense.
On defense we have been playing more together which has really made a difference.
Our practices have gotten more competitive and serious as the season has progressed, so that has helped us a lot.
SJ: Why did you decide to play football this year? Did you like it, and had you played before?
Hack: Well, the football coach kept asking me to play so I told him I would come to one practice and the rest was history. I definitely liked it because if I didn’t I would have been supporting in the stands. I played in middle school at Elkhorn and in the FYFL when I was a kid.
SJ: What was the feeling like at the Lafayette game? Had you had a game like that before in your career?
Hack: There is no better feeling than hitting a game winner, so I was excited and my teammates also made it even better. I’ve had a few games where I have scored over 40, but I haven’t topped any of them off with a game winning shot till now.
SJ: Did you set any goals, either individually or as a team, for this season?
Hack: I’ve set a couple of team goals and individual goals. I am trying to get at least 1,500 points in my career and break the scoring record for my school. As a team we want to make it to regionals this year and to finish over .500.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Hack: I plan to play sports in college and if I don’t I will pursue my future in pharmacy.
