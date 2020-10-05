Frankfort High’s boys soccer team has won three matches in the past seven days, and in those matches Ethan Vermillion has scored four goals and had four assists.

For that performance, he has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Vermillion scored a goal and had two assists in the Panthers’ 9-0 win over Danville on Sept. 29. He had a hat trick with three goals, and he added two assists, in FHS’ 5-1 victory over Anderson County on Saturday.

The other win was Thursday, a 1-0 decision against Spencer County. Ty Hancock scored the only goal in that match.

On the season, Vermillion has 11 goals to lead the Panthers, and he has five assists, second on the team.

Vermillion is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. He plays club soccer for Kings Hammer Bluegrass.

A junior, Vermillion is the son of Kyra and Nathan Dailey.

SJ: What do you see as your role on this year’s team?

Vermillion: To be a leader and keep the team moving in a positive direction.

SJ: What do you think is the team’s biggest strength?

Vermillion: Our biggest strength is we play together as a team.

SJ: Do you play any other sports?

Vermillion: Cross country.

SJ: Why is soccer your favorite?

Vermillion: Just being able to express yourself on the field.

SJ: What is your goal for this year’s team?

Vermillion: To make a run in the region and hopefully get to state.

