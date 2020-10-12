Two weeks off didn’t slow Frankfort High’s Azeno Williams.

Frankfort’s football team returned last from a two-week COVID quarantine, and on Friday the Panthers defeated Eminence 51-38.

Williams ran for 384 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries against Eminence, and he also ran for a two-point conversion.

For his performance, Williams has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

FHS takes a 1-2 record into this week’s game at Kentucky Country Day.

In Frankfort’s three games, Williams has run for 559 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries. He’s also had 14 tackles, including five for loss with two sacks, from his outside linebacker position.

Williams, a junior, is the son of Gwen and Almario Williams.

SJ: What did you do while the football team was quarantined?

Williams: I just sat at the house and played the game (Madden). I’d go on some jogs to keep myself in shape.

SJ: What do you see the team doing well right now?

Williams: I see the blocking being very good. They’re doing a really good job, especially last Friday night.

SJ: What are some of the team’s other strengths?

Williams: We don’t put our heads down. We’re always hyping each other up.

SJ: Are you involved with any other sports or activities at school?

Williams: I did do track last year. I ran indoor track, and then in March track stopped. I think I’ll be lifting this year (instead of track). I missed out on a whole lot of lifting last year.

SJ: What do you like about football?

Williams: I like the hitting, the physicality, and I like working as a team. There are a lot of people on the field.

