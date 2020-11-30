Franklin County Nick Broyles has had a challenging senior season, but it hasn’t slowed him down.
After the Flyers had a 14-day quarantine for COVID-19, they returned to play Central on Oct. 24. Broyles suffered an ankle injury in that game and missed FCHS’ last two regular-season games.
Returning in time for the playoffs, Broyles picked up where he left off.
In Friday’s 42-6 win at Central in the district championship game, Broyles completed 15 passes out of 16 attempts for four touchdowns and 206 yards, and he didn’t have an interception.
For his performance, Broyles has been selected the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
In the six games he’s played this year, Broyles is 97-for-127 for 1,615 yards, completing 77% of his passes. He’s thrown 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Broyles is in his third season as the Flyers’ starting quarterback. During that time he’s gone 442-for-655 for 6,902 yards with 78 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s also rushed 318 times for 2,223 yards and 25 touchdowns, and his total yardage is 9,125.
He’s played a role in 103 touchdowns, either passing or rushing, and his 100th touchdown came on a first-quarter pass Friday to Kaden Moorman.
FCHS (7-1) hosts Allen County-Scottsville for the regional championship Friday at Benny Watkins Field at 7:30 p.m.
Broyles is the son of Nicole Broyles and Robert Broyles.
SJ: How hard has your senior year been with COVID-19 and the ankle injury?
Broyles: It’s been strange not being able to play every game, but it’s just a distraction.
SJ: What was the team’s attitude going into the Central game?
Broyles: To play as hard as we could play on every play, to execute the game plan as best we could and finish the war against them.
SJ: Have you ever played a position other than quarterback?
Broyles: I've played wide receiver and running back, but that was when I was younger.
SJ: What do you like about playing quarterback?
Broyles: I think the game is more in my hands. I get the ball every play, and I like that. As a quarterback you get to have more input on the game. I like to be in control.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Broyles: Hopefully, I’ll get some more college offers and play football in college. If not, I’ll go to college and get an education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
He is similar to another great Franklin County QB1, Logan Woodside, who had a stellar record breaking college career at D-1 Toledo. Woodside is currently playing in the NFL as a backup QB. Anybody that has followed Franklin County football for the last three years knows there is no reason why young Broyles shouldn’t be deluged with college offers, and be playing on Saturdays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.