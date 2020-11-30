Franklin County Nick Broyles has had a challenging senior season, but it hasn’t slowed him down.

After the Flyers had a 14-day quarantine for COVID-19, they returned to play Central on Oct. 24. Broyles suffered an ankle injury in that game and missed FCHS’ last two regular-season games.

Returning in time for the playoffs, Broyles picked up where he left off.

In Friday’s 42-6 win at Central in the district championship game, Broyles completed 15 passes out of 16 attempts for four touchdowns and 206 yards, and he didn’t have an interception.

For his performance, Broyles has been selected the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

In the six games he’s played this year, Broyles is 97-for-127 for 1,615 yards, completing 77% of his passes. He’s thrown 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Broyles is in his third season as the Flyers’ starting quarterback. During that time he’s gone 442-for-655 for 6,902 yards with 78 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s also rushed 318 times for 2,223 yards and 25 touchdowns, and his total yardage is 9,125.

He’s played a role in 103 touchdowns, either passing or rushing, and his 100th touchdown came on a first-quarter pass Friday to Kaden Moorman.

FCHS (7-1) hosts Allen County-Scottsville for the regional championship Friday at Benny Watkins Field at 7:30 p.m.

Broyles is the son of Nicole Broyles and Robert Broyles.

SJ: How hard has your senior year been with COVID-19 and the ankle injury?

Broyles: It’s been strange not being able to play every game, but it’s just a distraction.

SJ: What was the team’s attitude going into the Central game?

Broyles: To play as hard as we could play on every play, to execute the game plan as best we could and finish the war against them.

SJ: Have you ever played a position other than quarterback?

Broyles: I've played wide receiver and running back, but that was when I was younger.

SJ: What do you like about playing quarterback?

Broyles: I think the game is more in my hands. I get the ball every play, and I like that. As a quarterback you get to have more input on the game. I like to be in control.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Broyles: Hopefully, I’ll get some more college offers and play football in college. If not, I’ll go to college and get an education.

