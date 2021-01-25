Franklin County’s Zac Cox scored a season-high 21 points Saturday as the Flyer basketball team evened its record at 3-3 with a 63-51 win at Owen County.
That followed FCHS’ 59-47 victory Friday over district and cross-town rival Western Hills when Cox scored 12 points.
For his performance, Cox has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Through six games, Cox is the Flyers’ leading scorer at 14.7 points per game. Last season, as a sophomore, he was FCHS’ top scorer at 12.9 points per contest.
This past fall, Cox played on Franklin County’s football team. It was the first time he had played football since he played in the Frankfort Youth Football League.
Cox, a guard on the basketball team, is the son of Amanda Smith and Daryl Smith.
State Journal: What do you see as your role on the team?
Cox: Being a leader of the team. Keep everybody playing their role and getting my teammates involved.
SJ: It’s early in the season, but how do you think the team is progressing?
Cox: I definitely see progress since our first game. It’s just the chemistry. A lot of the team played football, and we’re getting better at communicating as games go on.
SJ: What do you see as the team’s strength?
Cox: Our athleticism and our ability just to run.
SJ: What goals has the team set for this year?
Cox: Definitely to win our district and try to win the region.
SJ: How did you like playing on the football team this year?
Cox: It was very new to me and very different than when I played youth league. The coaches accepted me, and it was a fun experience.
