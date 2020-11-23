COVID-19 has made this an unusual football season, but Franklin County senior Fred Farrier II is making the most of it.
In Friday's 41-12 playoff win over Shelby County, Farrier caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five assisted tackles.
For his performance, Farrier has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
On the season, Farrier has scored 11 touchdowns — eight receiving, one interception return, one rushing and one punt return. He also has five solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, one tackle for loss, and he's forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He also returned his one interception 54 yards for a touchdown.
FCHS plays Central Friday at 7 p.m. in Louisville in the second round of the playoffs.
Farrier said he has had about 24 Division I offers and will announce his final five schools on Wednesday, his 18th birthday.
Farrier is the son of Danita Farrier and Fred Farrier.
State Journal: What were your goals for this season?
Farrier: I knew because of COVID we wouldn't have a full season, so I knew there were some goals that I would have had for a regular season that I wouldn't be able to accomplish. I wanted to have 10 touchdowns and 1,000 total (all-purpose) yards.
SJ: How difficult was it to have your season interrupted by COVID?
Farrier: It was definitely a mental thing. We didn't play for about a month, from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, and you watch teams you're going to play in games getting experience. Coach (Eddie) James talks about adversity, and this was adversity we had to get through. At the end of the day, when we played Waggener (a 54-14 win on Oct. 16), we came back strong. It wasn't too bad, but it was a mental barrier.
SJ: What is your favorite thing about football?
Farrier: It's the brotherhood you build with your team. It's a team sport, and you can't play this by yourself. It doesn't matter how good someone is, they can't win a state championship by themselves. That builds that brotherhood.
SJ: Do you plan to compete in track and field this spring?
Farrier: As of now I plan to, as long as COVID doesn't interfere. It definitely did last spring. I triple jump, and my sophomore year I was seventh at the state meet. I was one of two sophomores in the top seven, and I want to win state in the triple jump.
SJ: How has recruiting gone?
Farrier: It's been hard. I haven't had a traditional recruitment because I can't go on any visits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.