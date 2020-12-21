Franklin County's Peyton Ledford came up big on short yardage plays for the Flyer football team this season, and he was one of their defensive leaders.
Ledford played both roles in the Flyers' 31-28 loss to Boyle County in the Class 4A championship game at the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals.
For his performance, Ledford has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Ledford scored a touchdown Friday on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and he led the Flyers in tackles with 10 solo tackles and two assisted tackles.
After running the ball twice last season for 7 yards and no scores, Ledford completed this season with 12 carries for 30 yards and five touchdowns. On the season, he also had four receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.
Ledford, a sophomore linebacker/fullback, is the son of Kristy Schaffer and Dennis Ledford, FCHS' defensive coordinator.
State Journal: What is your favorite memory from this season and why?
Ledford: My favorite memory is beating the defending state champion Johnson Central on the road with my brothers/team and knowing we had secured a chance to play in the state championship.
SJ: What is it like playing for your father?
Ledford: Last year as a freshman it was really a challenge because coming in as a freshman, calling the defense and him being the hard-nosed coach he is, was really a challenge for me. This year was way better because I've matured and took on the role much better, and at the end of the day we are both in this together and he wants what's best for the team.
SJ: How much attention did you pay to social media and media predictions during the playoffs?
Ledford: Not much at all because they had us picked to lose in the second round. Me and my team just watch film and see how we match up and go execute.
SJ: What do you see as your role on the team?
Ledford: I feel like my role for the team is to be a leader and put other people in the right positions to succeed during the games and practice as the caller of the defense. Also my role is to set a physical tone on offense when my number is called and all the time on defense.
SJ: How did you like running the ball more this season?
Ledford: It felt good to get some love and score some touchdowns this year.
