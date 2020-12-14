Franklin County’s football team had dominated most of the game, but with less than a minute left Friday, Johnson Central had the ball and trailed by just eight points.
A tipped pass was intercepted by FCHS’ Jayden Mattison with 48 seconds left, sealing the Flyers’ 20-12 semi-state victory that sends the team to Friday’s Class 4A state championship game against Boyle County at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Mattison finished with 13 tackles and an interception against Johnson Central, and he’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
On defense, Mattison has 83 tackles on the year with 8.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack.
He played quarterback for two games, against North Oldham and South Oldham, when starting QB Nick Broyles was out with an injury.
At quarterback, Mattison has gone 19-for-34 this season for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
A junior, Mattison is the son of Shannon Halliday and Gordon Mattison.
State Journal: Which do you like better, offense or defense, and why?
Mattison: Defense because it’s probably what I’m best at, and I like flying around the field. I think you get more hype with defense, and like to get hype.
SJ: What do you see as the team’s strength?
Mattison: It’s how well we play together. We’ve played together a long time. There’s chemistry, and we have trust in each other.
SJ: How did you use the talk about a Boyle County-Johnson Central rematch in the state final to your advantage?
Mattison: It was kind of like we didn’t need to play, they’d already won. It was a matter of deserving to be there. We knew we deserved to be there, but not everyone else did.
SJ: How difficult was the layoff while the team was quarantined because of COVID-19?
Mattison: The difficult part was not being sure if we’d play again. Once we got back out there, I think it helped us. We know every time out there could be our last time, and you have to go hard every day.
SJ: How long did you get to celebrate Friday’s win?
Mattison: As soon as we got in the locker room, coach (Eddie) James said we could celebrate, but we have one more game. It’s what we’ve been working for all season.
