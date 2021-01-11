Franklin County senior Brooklynn Miles ended last season as the MVP of The State Journal girls all-county basketball team.
She began this season as a signee with the Tennessee women's basketball team and the preseason favorite to be named Miss Basketball.
Through three games last week for the 3-0 Lady Flyers, Miles has averaged 18.6 points and had 12 rebounds, 12 assists and 11 steals.
For her performance, Miles has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Miles is the daughter of Gordon Miles and Rachel Holt.
SJ: How has making your college decision helped you this season?
Miles: It's been good. I know where I'm going as this year goes on.
SJ: What has been the response of Tennessee fans to your signing with the school?
Miles: They're happy and cheering me on, posting encouraging things. They're ready for me to come to Tennessee, basically.
SJ: How has the end of last season, losing a close game to Anderson County in the first round of the state tournament, motivated you this year?
Miles: It felt like we didn't get to finish our season, losing last year. This year it motivates us not to lose again.
SJ: What was your response to being the preseason favorite for Miss Basketball?
Miles: I just want to live up to everyone's and my expectations, especially for coach (Joey) Thacker. He's encouraged me to be the best leader I can be on and off the court.
SJ: Along with being a Tennessee signee and Miss Basketball favorite, Franklin County is currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. How has the attention increased?
Miles: I think everyone who comes in here, everyone who steps on the court, wants to beat us. We're everyone's homecoming game, state tournament game when they play us. Everyone wants to beat Franklin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.