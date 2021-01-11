New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County senior Brooklynn Miles ended last season as the MVP of The State Journal girls all-county basketball team.

011221.AthleteWeek-Miles_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Brooklynn Miles has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.(Linda Younkin/State Journal)

She began this season as a signee with the Tennessee women's basketball team and the preseason favorite to be named Miss Basketball.

Through three games last week for the 3-0 Lady Flyers, Miles has averaged 18.6 points and had 12 rebounds, 12 assists and 11 steals.

For her performance, Miles has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Miles is the daughter of Gordon Miles and Rachel Holt.

SJ: How has making your college decision helped you this season?

Miles: It's been good. I know where I'm going as this year goes on.

SJ: What has been the response of Tennessee fans to your signing with the school?

Miles: They're happy and cheering me on, posting encouraging things. They're ready for me to come to Tennessee, basically.

SJ: How has the end of last season, losing a close game to Anderson County in the first round of the state tournament, motivated you this year?

Miles: It felt like we didn't get to finish our season, losing last year. This year it motivates us not to lose again.

SJ: What was your response to being the preseason favorite for Miss Basketball?

Miles: I just want to live up to everyone's and my expectations, especially for coach (Joey) Thacker. He's encouraged me to be the best leader I can be on and off the court.

SJ: Along with being a Tennessee signee and Miss Basketball favorite, Franklin County is currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. How has the attention increased?

Miles: I think everyone who comes in here, everyone who steps on the court, wants to beat us. We're everyone's homecoming game, state tournament game when they play us. Everyone wants to beat Franklin County.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription