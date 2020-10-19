Phillip Peiffer’s second year of football is going just fine.
The Franklin County senior played organized football for the first time last season, and he now has seven college offers.
Friday in the Flyers’ 54-14 win at Waggener, Peiffer had eight total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
For his performance, Peiffer has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Peiffer played soccer, football and basketball last year. He didn’t play soccer this fall but plans on playing basketball.
The Flyers are 3-0 going into Friday’s home district game against Central, which is 4-0 and ranked third in the state in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press poll. FCHS is ranked fourth in the state.
Peiffer, who has a 4.18 grade-point average, is the son of Trina and Tim Peiffer.
State Journal: Why did you play one sport this fall?
Peiffer: I knew I wanted to play football in college, and I like football better.
SJ: How have you seen your game improve since last season?
Peiffer: Now that I’m not playing soccer I gained a lot more weight. I study football, and it’s allowed me to understand it more. I’m not just learning things, I’m improving things. By focusing on one sport, I’m stronger.
SJ: What are you looking for in a college?
Peiffer: I’m looking for a good football program where I like the coach. I don’t want to go where I don’t like the coach and they have a losing program. I want a good education, and I want to graduate debt free.
SJ: How has the team improved since last year?
Peiffer: I think we’ve cleaned up our game, especially on offense. We know what we’re doing on every single play, and that makes us a lot more effective. On defense, we’re doing the same great stuff we did last year. It’s definitely been a challenge this year with COVID, but I think we’ve responded really well. It would be easy to just go through the motions instead of trying to get better each day.
SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?
Peiffer: I like the way we’re all committed to a team goal. It creates an excellent atmosphere. It’s not like anything I’ve ever been a part of. It’s incredible.
