Western Hills senior Zach Semones reached a major milestone on Jan. 11, scoring the 2,000th point of his high school basketball career.
Semones came up big this weekend for WHHS, scoring 22 points in a 59-57 win at Model and pouring in 28 points in the Wolverines’ 71-65 loss to Tates Creek in the Gary Moore Classic at Franklin County.
Semones, a 6-2 guard, has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Semones, who spent the first two years of his high school career at The Frankfort Christian Academy, is the son of Sonya and Buddy Semones.
State Journal: Have you seen this team improve as the year has gone on?
Semones: Definitely. It’s kind of fun to watch, especially on defense. I think we’re getting better, and everyone is learning their roles. It’s been really fun.
SJ: You’re known as a shooter. Are there other parts of your game that are overlooked?
Semones: I think one thing that’s underrated is my passing. I think I pass the ball pretty well, and I can do pretty well on defense. With the position I play, I’m usually taller than the other guy.
SJ: How hard was it to have no summer basketball and a shorter preseason because of COVID?
Semones: You have to learn to play together, and that’s pretty difficult. You have to learn to play together quick. Individually, I work out six hours a day. I worked out all summer, so I never got out of shape. With the team we had to speed up that process.
SJ: What do you like about this year’s team?
Semones: We have an inside presence and an outside presence. We’re well balanced. Last year we weren’t as balanced, but with Walter (Campbell) and Eric (Gabbard) inside, and the guards we have, this year we are. Plus we all get along really well.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Semones: To go to college, and I want to play college basketball if given the opportunity. I hope to have a lot of offers, but if I have one offer that’s where I’ll go. I just want to play college basketball.
