Western Hills’ Emma Campbell went into her fifth state cross country championship Friday with the goal of finishing in the top 10.
Competing in Class 2A, Campbell did just that, placing seventh in a time of 20 minutes, 15.26 seconds over 5,000 meters at the Bourbon County cross country course.
This was the best finish Campbell has had at the state meet, and for her accomplishment, she has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Campbell, a junior, ran in the first of three waves at the state meet based on her fifth-place finish at the regional cross country meet on Oct. 24.
Campbell, who also runs on WHHS’ indoor and outdoor track teams, is the daughter of Charity Campbell and Casey Campbell.
State Journal: This was your fifth state cross country championship. Did it feel like the other state meets?
Campbell: It felt different because of COVID and running in waves and being at a different location. Every year we’ve run in the morning at the Horse Park, and this year we ran in the evening in Bourbon County.
SJ: How did running in waves affect your strategy?
Campbell: In other years you could gauge how you were doing against everyone else. This year you knew there were runners in the other two waves that could come in and finish in the top 10, the top 15, and medal. You had to put yourself in a good position overall so they couldn’t come between you and a top 10 or top 15 finish.
SJ: What is the hardest part of running cross country?
Campbell: I definitely think it’s the hills. There are so many different courses. In track everyone is running on a track, and they're the same. In cross country the courses are different. They could be hilly, muddy or flat.
SJ: If you could take up another sport, what would it be?
Campbell: If I didn’t have cross country and track and I had more time, I think I would really enjoy swimming probably.
SJ: What clubs or organizations are you involved in at Western Hills?
Campbell: I’m in the Beta Club and FFA.
