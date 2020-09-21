Last week, in two matches, Western Hills junior Allie Dick had 23 kills for the WHHS volleyball team.
They came in 3-0 victories over Franklin County and Mercer County.
For her performance, Dick has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Dick has played volleyball since she was in the sixth grade with all of her experience with school teams. She doesn’t play club volleyball.
Dick, who has a 4.1 grade-point average, is the daughter of Pavielle Dick and Evan Dick.
SJ: What do you like best about volleyball?
Dick: I really like the team aspect. It’s definitely not an individual sport. The success of one player is based on the success of the entire team.
SJ: How satisfying is a kill? Is it your favorite statistic?
Dick: It’s definitely the best because the power behind the swing and going to the floor is one of the best feelings, like finishing off a play.
SJ: Have you set any individual or team goals for this volleyball season?
Dick: My goal is to become more consistent with my hitting. My team goal is to get through the district and into the region, and to make it past the first round of regionals.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school?
Dick: Most likely English. I like to write.
SJ: Are there other school activities in which you’re involved?
Dick: There are no other school activities, but I’m involved in competitive horseback riding.
