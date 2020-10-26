Western Hills’ Griffin Staude has been on the school’s cross country team for six years, and he’s advanced to state in each of those years.
Now a senior, Staude will run in his final state championship Friday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course.
Staude won his third straight Class 2A Region 4 title Saturday, completing the 5,000-meter course in a time of 15 minutes, 44.09 seconds. It’s the best time he’s posted this season.
For that accomplishment, Staude has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Because of COVID-19, cross country races this fall have been run in waves. The state meet will consist of three waves starting at five-minute intervals.
The Western Hills team, which placed third at the region to qualify for state, will be in the second wave Friday, starting at 5:05 p.m.
Staude is the son of Candi and Preston Staude.
SJ: What has it been like this season running races in waves?
Staude: It’s been weird, I guess. Most of the strongest runners are in the first wave, so you don’t get to run with the fastest guys and you play catch up with the first wave. Other than that it’s pretty much the same.
SJ: What has been your biggest challenge this season?
Staude: It’s not so much a challenge with the sport, but it’s not riding on the bus with my teammates. I’ve always enjoyed that, and we don’t get to do that as often anymore. Most of the time we ride in cars.
SJ: Were you worried you might not have a cross country season this year?
Staude: A little bit. I thought we might have track last spring, and when we didn’t I was a kind of scared we might not have cross country and I wouldn’t have a chance at my biggest goal, getting a state championship. I would have been pretty sad not to have a chance, especially since I’m a senior.
SJ: What are your plans after high school graduation?
Staude: To attend college somewhere and run. I don’t know where yet, but hopefully DI.
SJ: What are you looking for in a college?
Staude: I’m looking for a school with a pretty strong team, and I don’t want to be the top runner. I want people I have to chase who’ll help me get better.
