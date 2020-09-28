New Athlete of the Week logo

Frankfort High’s girls soccer team won for the first time this season when it defeated Washington County 5-2 Wednesday in Springfield.

Frankfort's Annabel Young has been selected as this week's Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Annabel Young scored four goals for the Lady Panthers, and for her performance she has been selected as this week’s Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Young has played club soccer for six years with the Lexington FC and Bluegrass.

She plans on playing basketball and softball at FHS this year.

Young, a freshman, is the daughter of Shannon and Tim Young.

SJ: Why is soccer your favorite sport?

Young: I just like being out with my friends, competing, and getting better at the sport.

SJ: How hard is it to play without fans this season?

Young: I really don’t like it. I wish we could have fans there to support us.

SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?

Young: We all get along really well, and it’s really fun. We’ve been working hard as well.

SJ: Where has the team improved as this season has gone along?

Young: We understand the game better. We’re communicating better, and we’re playing the ball where it needs to be.

SJ: What was the most exciting thing about the Washington County game?

Young: It was our first win of the season, and we played really well.

