So much history, so many accomplishments, so many memories.
The first class of the Traditional Bank/Frankfort High School Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized Friday prior to the Traditional Bank Hall of Fame Bowl game between FHS and Lynn Camp at Sower Field.
With an athletic history that spans 110 years, the first class is composed of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and benefactors who were active from 1909 to 1964.
For Jack Marshall’s family, the roots run deep at Frankfort High.
Marshall, who graduated in 1922, was represented by his son, Jack Flynn, who graduated from Frankfort in 1966. Five generations of the family have attended FHS.
Marshall earned all-state honors in football and was a state champion in the long jump. He also played baseball and basketball, and he was named to the all-time FHS football team for the first half of the 20th century.
“I still have his medal he got for winning the state broad jump in 1922, and they gave him a gold watch,” Flynn said. “I have that as part of his memorabilia.
“If anyone deserves to be in the hall of fame, it was him. He earned 16 letters in four major sports in four years, and that’s a record that won’t be broken.
“If they had had golf at that time, he would have done that, too.”
Steve Pewitt is a Franklin County High graduate, but he was at the ceremony Friday representing two family members: his great-grandfather H.V. McChesney and his father, Charlie Pewitt.
McChesney was on the Frankfort Independent School board for more than 40 years, and McChesney Stadium at Sower Field is named in his honor.
Charlie Pewitt, class of 1946, earned all-state honors in basketball, and he was named to the all-time FHS football team in 1951.
“My dad played football and basketball,” Steve Pewitt said, “quarterback and point guard. He left us way too early.”
Charlie Pewitt passed in 1982, when Steve was 27 years old.
“I played baseball at Kentucky,” Steve Pewitt said. “My dad was my coach throughout my life. He instructed me, and that allowed me to be able to play a college sport.”
The other inductees are benefactors John L. King and the Sower family, coaches Brad Jones, J.B. Brown, Raymond Herndon, John Lykins, Jack Black, Rex Pitts, Ollie Leathers, Raymond Webb and Frank Miklavcic, administrator F.D. Wilkinson, and athletes Edward Kernen, Scott Collins, Bill Crutcher, Bill Kagin, Bill Portwood, Clayton Powers, Kavanaugh Rogers, Eddie Tutt, Kermit Williams, Ron Pickett, Willie Washington, Clarence Taylor, Maurice Fendley, Mickey Sullivan, Bobby Moore, Clem Bininger, George Tall, Bob Montgomery, Carlos Fallis and Paul Hite.