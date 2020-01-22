Frankfort’s boys basketball team is back in the Kentucky All “A” Classic after a 17-year absence.
That’s in no small part to senior Chaz Austin, who averaged a double-double in the Panthers’ three games at the 11th Region All “A” Classic last week.
Austin averaged 11.3 points and 12 rebounds, and he had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in FHS’ 65-42 semifinal win over Model.
He also hit the game-winning basket as Frankfort defeated Lexington Christian 41-39 in Saturday’s championship game.
On the year Austin is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds for the 8-12 Panthers, who play their first-round Kentucky All “A” Classic game this morning against Bishop Brossart at Eastern Kentucky University.
Austin is the son of Charles Austin III and the grandson of Cindy and Charles Austin II.
SJ: Coach (Chris) O’Bryan said you dedicated yourself to rebounding before the All “A” regional. Why did you make the change?
Austin: I’ve always heard from people I’m an in and out player. I’m a player who can play the inside game and play outside. There have been some scouts in the stands, and I have to show out for my team. I put everything I have into our games. This is the sport that I love.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Austin: It would probably be when we won the district last year. Coach O’Bryan came in and unified us into a team, and we had each other’s backs. We all got along, and we still talk to each other almost every day.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Austin: This is kind of a change, but I’d say Steph Curry. The first time I saw him play basketball it inspired me. The way he plays motivates me. My family also motivates me. They have my back and support me any way they can.
SJ: What is your favorite part of this year’s team?
Austin: I think the way we support each other. On offense we work to find each other, and we know this is a long season. If we lose, we push through and go to the next game. This team is a brotherhood. We’ve all grown up together.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Austin: I want to play basketball. I want to get to the next level and play, and I want to work on my game and get better before I get to the next level.