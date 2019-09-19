Anyone who was around Franklin County High School baseball from the mid-1990s to the late 2000s knew Mark Bailey.
The father of three sons who played for FCHS, Bailey was a booster club president, served as a coach, announced games and worked on the field.
Bailey passed away last week from a heart attack at age 56.
“He loved Franklin County baseball, and he did whatever needed to be done there,” Revel Moore said. “He was a great guy, and he’s going to be missed by a lot of people.”
Moore and Bailey began coaching together in the rec league when their sons, Jonathan Moore and Shawn Bailey, were playing.
When Jonathan and Shawn began playing for the Flyers, their fathers became involved with the FCHS program, including becoming freshman and junior varsity coaches for several seasons, starting in 2003.
“He spent a lot of time there,” Revel Moore said. “If there was anything that needed to be done, he could build it or fix it.
“He had a great attitude. He just loved the program, working on the field, getting things ready for the kids, whatever needed to be done.”
In addition to baseball, Revel Moore and Mark Bailey spent about 10 years as part of the chain crew for FCHS home football games.
Shawn Bailey graduated from Franklin County in 1999, followed by Brandon, who graduated in 2003, and John, a 2011 graduate. Mark Bailey coached all three of his sons.
“One thing I remember is a story when Shawn was playing for him,” Brandon said. “Dad was coaching his team when he was about 9 or 10 years old, and he was telling the kids they always had to pay attention to the ball.
“No one was paying attention, and Dad saw that as a teaching moment. He threw a ball at Shawn that hit him in the chest and said now you know the importance of paying attention.”
The throw wasn’t hard enough to hurt Shawn, but it made a point.
“He used to tell that story to everyone,” Shawn said, “and I used to tell it when I was coaching, that my dad hit me in the chest with the ball when I wasn’t paying attention.
“I tried coaching little kids, and I asked him how to do that. I was too intense, and he told me just make it fun. If you don’t make it fun, they won’t come back.”
Mark’s sons played baseball in high school, and Shawn played college ball at St. Catharine.
“He was one of the best coaches,” John said. “Everybody loved Dad. He knew the game, he loved baseball, and he was able to relay that to the all the kids he coached.”
It was a style that’s stuck with his sons.
“He was whoever you needed him to be,” Shawn said. “He could motivate you or be your best friend. It was about what you needed. He was the ultimate coach.”
That spirit extended beyond coaching.
“I would like people to know what kind of person he was, his generosity,” Brandon said. “He would give you the last dollar in his pocket if he knew you needed it. He wanted people to better themselves, and he’d give up part of himself so they could better themselves.”
“I want people to remember what kind of man he was,” John said. “He was always a hard worker. He loved kids, he loved the game of baseball, and he was always building stuff for people.”
It’s been a week since Mark Bailey’s funeral, and his family and friends are still processing their loss.
“It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” Moore said.
“People kept saying they couldn’t believe he was gone,” Brandon said. “My a-ha moment came Saturday morning.”
That’s when his 6-year-old daughter said her grandfather wasn’t going to wake up, was he?
“I broke down and cried for about 20 minutes,” Brandon said. “Then I swear I heard my dad’s voice saying, ‘That’s enough. I don’t want you crying for me.’
“I stopped crying and haven’t cried since. I know he’s in a better place.”