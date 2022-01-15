With Walter and Javeon Campbell scoring inside and Zach Semones hitting from the perimeter, Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Frankfort 76-61 Friday at WHHS’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.

The Wolverines trailed 9-6 after the first quarter but outscored FHS 24-13 in the second half to lead 30-22 at halftime.

“We started off rough,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We knew they’d come out in a zone and we’d practiced it for the last three days, but we didn’t execute.

“Once we got settled in and were able to get some stops, we were able to get back and hit some shots. We got the lead and never lost it.”

In the third quarter, Frankfort was within eight points at 40-32 when the Wolverines went on an eight-point run for a 48-32 advantage with 1:40 left in the period.

WHHS led 51-36 going into the fourth quarter.

“In the first half we battled in the post,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “In the second half I think they sort of wore us out, but we still battled in the post. They have two great post players (Walter and Javeon Campbell), but I thought it was other stuff that made a difference in the game.”

Western Hills went on a late run, scoring 11 straight points for a 43-50 lead with 1:50 remaining in the game.

Semones was the game’s top scorer with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers for 15 points.

“Zach was feeling it tonight,” Cody said.

Caleb Hack was Frankfort’s leading scorer with 26 points.

Javeon Campbell scored 22 points for the Wolverines, and Walter Campbell had 12 points.

“With Walter, we talked at halftime about his passing the ball,” Cody said. “They were trying to take him away, but he was passing to the open guys. His passing was huge.

“We had a lot of good minutes from our bench. Jake Dicken hit free throws late that were huge, and (Aiden) Carter had some good minutes off the bench.”

Western Hills, 6-8 overall and 2-1 in the district, plays two district games next week, traveling to Great Crossing Tuesday and hosting The Frankfort Christian Academy Thursday.

FHS (7-11, 1-2) plays at home Friday against Franklin County.

FRANKFORT (61) — Jordan Blythe 12, Caleb Hack 26, Ashtin Austin 6, Charlie Ellis 2, Thiago Pires 7, Carter Gilbert 6, Emerson Marcum 2.

WESTERN HILLS (76) — Austin Stone 2, Elijah Thompson 6, Walter Campbell 12, Zach Semones 27, Jake Dicken 6, Javeon Campbell 22, Demetrius Britt 1.

