Western Hills' Javeon Campbell, center, tries to manuever in the post while being guarded by Frankfort's Caleb Hack (13) and Adrian Spencer, right, Friday at WHHS. Western Hills won 76-61. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Austin Stone (2) drives on Frankfort's Charlie Ellis during Friday's game at WHHS. Western Hills won 76-61. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Javeon Campbell, center, tries to manuever in the post while being guarded by Frankfort's Caleb Hack (13) and Adrian Spencer, right, Friday at WHHS. Western Hills won 76-61. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
With Walter and Javeon Campbell scoring inside and Zach Semones hitting from the perimeter, Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Frankfort 76-61 Friday at WHHS’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
The Wolverines trailed 9-6 after the first quarter but outscored FHS 24-13 in the second half to lead 30-22 at halftime.
“We started off rough,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We knew they’d come out in a zone and we’d practiced it for the last three days, but we didn’t execute.
“Once we got settled in and were able to get some stops, we were able to get back and hit some shots. We got the lead and never lost it.”
In the third quarter, Frankfort was within eight points at 40-32 when the Wolverines went on an eight-point run for a 48-32 advantage with 1:40 left in the period.
WHHS led 51-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“In the first half we battled in the post,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “In the second half I think they sort of wore us out, but we still battled in the post. They have two great post players (Walter and Javeon Campbell), but I thought it was other stuff that made a difference in the game.”
Western Hills went on a late run, scoring 11 straight points for a 43-50 lead with 1:50 remaining in the game.
Semones was the game’s top scorer with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers for 15 points.
“Zach was feeling it tonight,” Cody said.
Caleb Hack was Frankfort’s leading scorer with 26 points.
Javeon Campbell scored 22 points for the Wolverines, and Walter Campbell had 12 points.
“With Walter, we talked at halftime about his passing the ball,” Cody said. “They were trying to take him away, but he was passing to the open guys. His passing was huge.
“We had a lot of good minutes from our bench. Jake Dicken hit free throws late that were huge, and (Aiden) Carter had some good minutes off the bench.”
Western Hills, 6-8 overall and 2-1 in the district, plays two district games next week, traveling to Great Crossing Tuesday and hosting The Frankfort Christian Academy Thursday.
FHS (7-11, 1-2) plays at home Friday against Franklin County.
FRANKFORT (61) — Jordan Blythe 12, Caleb Hack 26, Ashtin Austin 6, Charlie Ellis 2, Thiago Pires 7, Carter Gilbert 6, Emerson Marcum 2.
WESTERN HILLS (76) — Austin Stone 2, Elijah Thompson 6, Walter Campbell 12, Zach Semones 27, Jake Dicken 6, Javeon Campbell 22, Demetrius Britt 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.