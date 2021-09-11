The start Franklin County’s football team couldn’t afford was the one it had Friday night.
Ballard scored on the opening kickoff, led 17-0 before the Flyers scored and went on to a 31-13 victory at Benny Watkins Field.
“You can’t start a game that way,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “The kids are trying to rebound from last week (a 27-7 loss at Corbin), and the opening kickoff goes for a touchdown.
“I thought the kids fought, but we have to jell as a team. I still don’t think we’re playing football as a team. We lost a lot of great leadership off last year’s team, and the players are learning to jell as a team.”
Ballard led 10-0 after the first four minutes of the game, and a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tristen Hawkins put the Bruins up 17-0 with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
FCHS’ Kaden Moorman returned the kickoff after Hawkins' score 92 yards for a touchdown, making the score 17-6 at the end of the first quarter.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, Franklin County’s Peyton Ledford intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Easton Powell kicked the extra point to make the score 17-13, and the score didn’t change until the fourth quarter when Hawkins had touchdown passes to Chaunte Marrero and Caleb Benton.
The Flyers have played some stiff competition in their first four games. Ballard is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A in this week’s Associated Press poll. Corbin, which was ranked fourth in Class 4A before last week’s game, is No. 1 in the latest AP poll while Franklin County is fifth.
“That’s what we wanted,” James said of the schedule. “We wanted to play great competition to see where we’re at. The only implication is how well we play in November. We want to win our district, and we think we’ll be competitive in our district.”
FCHS (2-2) has one more game before district play starts. The Flyers are at Woodford County Friday, and they open district play Sept. 24 at Shelby County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.