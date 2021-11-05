ktccca logo.jpg

Three local runners were named all-state in cross country by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.

They are Kenzie Barber, an eighth-grader at Second Street; Jon Eades, a junior at Western Hills; and Rylee Schaffner, a freshman at Franklin County.

Barber was named to the Class 1A all-state team and the middle school all-state team. She ran for both Second Street and Frankfort during the season. At the Class 1A state meet, running for FHS, Barber placed ninth.

Eades and Schaffner were both named to the Class 2A all-state teams. Eades finished 11th at the Class 2A state meet while Schaffner was 23rd.

