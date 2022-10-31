Frankfort freshman Kenzie Barber finished in the top 15 at the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet Saturday at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.

Kenzie Barber, the highest local finisher, placed 13th with a time of 20:39. She improved on last year’s time by 11 seconds.

101222.XC-FH Barber-FC Sowders_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Kenzie Barber, right, reaches the bottom of a hill at the State Library and Archives during the County Championships in this October file photo.

