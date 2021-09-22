092221.UnitedWayGolf_submitted.jpg

From left, Karen Wheeler, UWBG Franklin County Board of Trustees chair;  Johnny Sower, grandson of the late Frank Sower; and UWBG President & CEO Timothy Johnson, attended the Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic fundraiser hosted by United Way of the Bluegrass at Juniper Hill. (Photo submitted)

United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) hosted the 2021 Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic fundraiser Aug. 6 at Juniper Hill Golf Course. This event was a collaboration between the UWBG Franklin County and Anderson County Board of Trustees, combining two existing golf tournaments benefitting United Way.

Participants from 18 teams enjoyed a day on the course and lunch presented by Beam Suntory & Jim Beam and donated by Staxx BBQ, as well as a very competitive silent auction, and more.

The Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic, presented by DHL, was named in honor of two irreplaceable supporters of United Way of the Bluegrass. Larry Basham was a long-time educator, donor, supporter and board member for the Anderson County Board of Trustees.

Frank Sower was a visionary and philanthropist in the Frankfort community and helped launch United Way in the area as a young businessman in the 1940s. He worked with and supported numerous nonprofits in Frankfort and across the region through his foundation.

The Anderson County High School golf team secured first place, represented by coach Dylan Hancock and players Travis Harley, Taylor Hensley and Ryan Bass. Hensley also won the longest drive contest during play.

Berry Popp, Jason Miller, and David Montgomery with Whitaker Bank took home the second place prize. Third place went to Corey Casey, Scott Gassett, Greg Freeman and Chris Taylor with DHL.

The event raised more than $10,000. These funds will allow United Way of the Bluegrass to support new collective impact work in Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and across the region focused in the areas of basic needs, education and financial stability. 

United Way extends a special thanks to Franklin County Board of Trustees Chair Karen Wheeler, as well as Chris Thompson, Rodney Allen, Cathy Jennings, Frank Miklavcic, Brenda Rice, Elizabeth Swartz and Rodney Webber in making this event come to fruition.

