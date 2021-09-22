From left, Karen Wheeler, UWBG Franklin County Board of Trustees chair; Johnny Sower, grandson of the late Frank Sower; and UWBG President & CEO Timothy Johnson, attended the Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic fundraiser hosted by United Way of the Bluegrass at Juniper Hill. (Photo submitted)
United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) hosted the 2021 Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic fundraiser Aug. 6 at Juniper Hill Golf Course. This event was a collaboration between the UWBG Franklin County and Anderson County Board of Trustees, combining two existing golf tournaments benefitting United Way.
Participants from 18 teams enjoyed a day on the course and lunch presented by Beam Suntory & Jim Beam and donated by Staxx BBQ, as well as a very competitive silent auction, and more.
The Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic, presented by DHL, was named in honor of two irreplaceable supporters of United Way of the Bluegrass. Larry Basham was a long-time educator, donor, supporter and board member for the Anderson County Board of Trustees.
Frank Sower was a visionary and philanthropist in the Frankfort community and helped launch United Way in the area as a young businessman in the 1940s. He worked with and supported numerous nonprofits in Frankfort and across the region through his foundation.
The Anderson County High School golf team secured first place, represented by coach Dylan Hancock and players Travis Harley, Taylor Hensley and Ryan Bass. Hensley also won the longest drive contest during play.
Berry Popp, Jason Miller, and David Montgomery with Whitaker Bank took home the second place prize. Third place went to Corey Casey, Scott Gassett, Greg Freeman and Chris Taylor with DHL.
The event raised more than $10,000. These funds will allow United Way of the Bluegrass to support new collective impact work in Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and across the region focused in the areas of basic needs, education and financial stability.
United Way extends a special thanks to Franklin County Board of Trustees Chair Karen Wheeler, as well as Chris Thompson, Rodney Allen, Cathy Jennings, Frank Miklavcic, Brenda Rice, Elizabeth Swartz and Rodney Webber in making this event come to fruition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.