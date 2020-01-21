Coaching your children can have its challenges. It can also have its rewards.
Frankfort boys basketball coach Chris O’Bryan knows about both.
In his second year as the Panthers’ head coach, O’Bryan guided the team to the 11th Region All “A” Classic championship Saturday when FHS defeated Lexington Christian 41-39.
O’Bryan’s sons — Will, a senior, and Nate, a junior — play for the Panthers.
“Of all the games I’ve coached, Saturday was the most special,” O’Bryan said. “To be able to share that moment with them was definitely a professional highlight and a personal experience I’ll never forget.”
Frankfort (8-12) plays Bishop Brossart (15-2) in the state All “A” Classic Thursday at 10 a.m. at Eastern Kentucky University.
For O’Bryan, coaching his sons isn’t like coaching other players.
“It is different,” he said. “I’m harder on them than the other players on the team. I never want people to question players’ minutes, their playing time.
“I stressed to them they’d have to work harder, and to their credit they understood. When we moved here (from East Jessamine) we talked about that, what they wanted to do.
“It was a tough time for them to move, but they both said they wanted to play.”
Last year’s team went 28-6, won the 41st District Tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the 11th Region Tournament.
It lost to LCA in the 11th Region All “A” Classic, played at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, 57-44.
This season, through Frankfort’s first 19 games, Will was third in scoring at 11 points per game, and he averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nate, coming off the bench, has averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.
The two have played in all 20 of Frankfort’s games.
“He’s definitely harder on us than anyone else,” Will said about his father. “We knew going from middle school to high school that we’d have to work harder.”
That work ethic can pay off in other areas.
“One of the biggest life lessons to learn, and it applies to sports, is nothing is given to you,” O’Bryan said. “You have to earn it.”
It also applies to school, where Will and Nate have excelled.
“We’re both going to graduate with associate degrees,” Nate said.
That’s being accomplished by taking classes at Kentucky State and dual credit classes at FHS.
Will is set to become the first Frankfort High student to graduate with an associate degree.
“I’m so glad we moved,” he said. “This has offered a lot more to us than East did. Also with this being a small community and not as many people, everyone welcomes you right away.”
East Jessamine has an enrollment around 1,100 compared to around 300 at FHS.
“To me, it’s been the small school atmosphere,” O’Bryan said. “This is such a close-knit community where people are really invested in each other. I’ve been amazed at the number of alumni who have contacted me. It’s a family and that, to me, has been awesome.”
Will played basketball at East Jessamine while Nate was on the basketball and track teams.
They’re both busier at FHS, where Will is also on the golf team and Nate plays tennis. Both are on the track team.
“When you only have 300 kids, coaches need every kid they can get,” Nate said.
But with all the sports they play, not much can beat Saturday’s win, which came on a last-second shot.
“That’s one of the best basketball memories I will have,” Will said.
“It’s my favorite memory from basketball so far,” Nate said. “We won the district last year, but this year I’m playing more, contributing more, and being the underdog and winning at their place, it was great.”
Especially for their father.
“One reason I’ve coached as long as I have was to coach them,” O’Bryan said. “When moments like Saturday happen, to be able to have those memories and share that with them, it solidifies my decision to come here and my decision to coach.”