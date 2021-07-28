UK logo

The Southeastern Conference has unveiled its men's basketball schedule for the upcoming season and Kentucky will play defending league champion Alabama and LSU twice this season. 

The Wildcats also will play Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in home-and-home contests. In addition to those five teams, the Wildcats will play Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss at home, and will face road encounters at Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The SEC has had 21 NCAA Tournament selections over the last three tournaments. One team has advanced to the Elite Eight in nine of the last 11 tournaments and every team has made at least one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons.

Times, dates and television times will be announced at a later date.

