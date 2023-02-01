Will Kerns and Brenden Tillett both have sons who play baseball in a Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department league, and both men have been given the same bit of advice — take your children to Lexington to play ball.
They didn’t do that. Instead they opened an indoor baseball/softball facility, the Batter’s Box, located at 100 Commerce Blvd.
“I guess it started when Brenden’s son and my middle son played on the same team last year,” said Kerns, who played baseball for two years at Franklin County. “There were three or four practices in a row that were rained out, and I jokingly said 'why don’t we have an indoor facility? You have the space that’s not being used for anything.' I was joking, but a couple of days later he put up cages.”
Tillett is the owner/operator of Limitless Auto & Diesel, also located at 100 Commerce Blvd.
He and Kerns are co-owners of Batter’s Box, which opened Nov. 5.
“We’re doing this for the youth of Frankfort,” Tillett said. “There’s nothing to do, nowhere to go.”
The facility currently employs five instructors, and those interested can work on pitching, hitting and fielding.
“A lot are coming in to use the cages, and we provide the opportunity to take lessons that our instructors offer,” said Manager Morgan Bullock Gilbert, who played softball at Franklin County and Campbellsville University.
The facility is available for athletes in T-ball and older and features three baseball pitching mounds and softball pitching circles.
“A lot of people don’t know we’re here and what we offer,” Gilbert said. “We know the prime season is when it’s cold or rainy and you can’t have access to fields.”
“We’re really growing by word of mouth and social media at this point,” Kerns added.
Kerns and Tillett are offering the facility for free to high school and middle school teams for tryouts.
“We’re taking the approach of what would Frankfort want out of it,” Gilbert said about plans for the facility.
“We want to be as adaptable as possible,” Kerns said. “We know as the game grows we want to be right there beside that or in front of what people want next.”
Batter’s Box is a 24-hour facility, but a person must have a membership to have 24-hour access.
Another feature is the Batter’s Box Academy for children in grades 1-5. The academy takes place every other Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. for baseball and softball. Food is provided along with drills and the opportunity for youth to work on their game.
“One parent said they use it as a leverage point for their kid’s behavior,” Tillett said. “They tell him if he doesn’t start acting right he can’t go to the academy.”
Those who want their child to attend the academy need to call the Batter’s Box at 502-395-0245 or message through Facebook so those working the academy will know how many children to prepare for and to make sure they have enough food.
Announcements from the Batter’s Box can be found on its Facebook page while information about pricing and programs is available on the website www.battersboxatc.com.
