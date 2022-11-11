111222.VaughtCol-Beavin_submitted.JPG

Sophomore Eleanor Beavin leads Kentucky with 316 digs and also has 84 assists. (Vicky Graff photo)

She was the Southeastern Conference libero of the year and a member of the SEC all-freshman team in 2021, but Eleanor Beavin admits she was not ready for the way her freshman season ended.

Kentucky, coming off a national championship season, lost at home in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Illinois 3-1. Looking back, Beavin admits the team was probably too overconfident going into postseason play.

